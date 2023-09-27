GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second year, the Bay Motel and Family Restaurant hosted an all-day brat fry for Packers fans while helping a worthy charity.

Rain or shine, the staff served up brats, hamburgers, and hotdogs straight from their backyard grill. They also offered soft and mixed drinks and some games for the kids.

At the same time, they collected money that will go to buying winter coats for kids in need for the Green Bay Salvation Army.

Anybody who made a donation received a $5.00 voucher to use for purchases at the tailgate bash. Attendance was larger than expected. Perhaps it’s because the Packers have two home games in just five days. Sunday’s home opener and Thursday night’s game.

“We have our regulars that always come into our restaurant all week long,” server Michelle Ebben told Local 5 News. “But we’re also seeing faces that we’ve never seen before coming from everywhere just to stay at our motel and come see the Packers play this week.”

The Bay Motel & Family Restaurant is a 53-room motel with an attached family restaurant.

It’s open 7 days a week with legendary homestyle favorites that make it the usual stop before or after a game. The business has been in the Green Bay community for more than 60 years.

It’s located just one mile from Lambeau Field and the Resch Center.