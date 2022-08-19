GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Green Bay Packers returning to Lambeau Field on Friday night, Bay Motel & Family Restaurant is serving up brats, hamburgers, and hotdogs from their backyard grill.

The 53-room motel with an attached family restaurant will have plenty of food, drinks, and fun games ahead of the Packers matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

According to a release, a portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Northeast Wisconsin Community Shelter.

“I think this is a great way to kick off Packers season,” said Greg Madsen at Bay Motel & Family Restaurant. “We thought it’d be a good idea for the motel guests to come out here and stay outside, stay out of the restaurant while we’re cooking out here, and have a little tailgate party.”

Madsen continued on to tell Local 5 News that Green Bay is built around the Packers and when it’s game day, the entire city gets out and celebrates.

Although just a preseason game, Madsen and many others have high expectations for the Green and Gold.

When Local 5 News asked Madsen what his thoughts were on the upcoming season, he replied with a straightforward answer.

“Superbowl.”