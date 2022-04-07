ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new furniture and mattress superstore is opening in the Village of Ashwaubenon on Friday.

Steinhafels has moved into the Bay Park Square Mall and will open its 12th superstore doors to the public. The new Green Bay location took extensive interior and exterior remodeling and will feature a 100,000 square foot building.

“We are very excited to open our 12th Furniture and Mattress Superstore in Green Bay. With the opening of our new Green Bay location, we welcome over 50 new associates to our company. We are excited to serve the residents of Green Bay and the Fox Valley with the area’s finest selection of furniture and mattresses along with an unsurpassed customer experience,” said Company President Andrew Steinhafel.

Steinhafels was founded in 1934 and is a family-owned company. There are currently 15 total stores with twelve being in Wisconsin and the other three in Illinois. They also recently announced it had sold its shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, making the company 100% employee-owned.

“Having Steinhafels as an anchor store at Bay Park Square Mall adds another great shopping experience for the residents and visitors that come to Ashwaubenon,” said Ashwaubenon Village President, Mary Kardoskee. “We are excited to welcome them.”