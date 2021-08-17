Bay Park Square Mall parking lot is now home to the Cirque Italia big top

ASHWAUBENON, Wisc., (WFRV)- If you’ve driven past the Bay Park Square Mall on Oneida Street recently, then you’ve seen the glowing circus tent.

Cirque Italia has arrived and a crew of about 80 people is setting up the tents for the all-human, traveling water circus.

They act quickly but safely having done this over and over for years. It takes them about a day and a half to get everything done.

“It happens very quickly,” says Abbey Lawley who is a performer and communications manager of Cirque Italia. “We got here only yesterday afternoon. Already the tent and everything is up. Right now they’re working on everything inside and then by tomorrow morning everything is complete.”

Cirque Italia opens on Thursday with an evening performance. They also have one show Friday night and then three shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Emiliano Fusco who is a performer and manager says they can feel the excitement now that they have resumed touring.

“For about five to six months we stopped. Everybody in one place, safe,” Fusco told Local 5 News. “But when we come back, the reaction of the people. They want to get out and have fun!”

Performers are from around the globe. From Brazil to France to Romania and Mexico.

The stage holds around 35,000 gallons of water and performers fly high above with lighting, fountains, and music.

In fact, they have a new 50’s themed show. And circus goers can pose for pictures in some classic cars when they come to see the show.