GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Bay Port Carolers celebrated 30 years of caroling by performing at the Brown County Courthouse. David Pufall started the singing tradition in 1992.

“We just want music and singing to be a vital part of their life, it’s enrichment, it’s social, it’s creative, it’s awesome,” stated David Pufall, former Bay Port director.

David Pufall started the singing tradition, but his son Michael now leads the way. Pufall says music is vital to his family.

“I never pushed them into it, it was something they just chose to do on their own, so that’s what is special to me, the fact that all three of my kids ended up in music careers, but it was never an expectation,” explained Pufall.

Michael Pufall is the caroler’s latest director and says it is an honor to walk in his father’s shoes.

“It was kind of a neat moment to step in when he retired and continue doing what he was doing as best as I can do it and continue some of those traditions and keep them going,” said Michael Pufall.

Jonathan Pufall is the youngest singer of the Pufall carolers, and while he is not certain about continuing the tradition, he is happy to enjoy the music with his family.

“I don’t know about being a choir teacher, but music, in general, is powerful and special, it is amazing, especially in times like this where we are all together it is really special,” said Jonathan Pufall.

The singers are expected to perform at Lambeau Field prior to the Green Bay Packers next home game.