Bay Port High choir students stayed at same hotel as individual recently diagnosed with coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in New Jersey has been diagnosed. The affected individual reportedly stayed at a hotel in New York City in which Bay Port High School choir students later stayed.

According to the letter, the affected individual has attended a conference in the hotel two weeks ago. The Bay Port choir students were in New York City on March 8. School officials go on to say the individual was not a guest at the hotel, was not in contact with any of the members of the Bay Port trip, and left the conference before the arrival of the Bay Port group.

At this time, school officials say that, “Out of an abundance of caution, our school nurses have maintained ongoing communication with the Brown County Health Department and Wisconsin Department of Health Services starting last week. After an update regarding our choir trip this morning, these agencies have advised us to maintain our current protocol.”

The school says they have initiated a broader cleaning protocol of high-touches surfaces.

The letter goes on to say that health agencies have not advised Bay Port to initiate a different protocol such as quarantining those on the choir trip.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Wisconsin in Pierce County. A third case was confirmed on Tuesday in Dane County.

