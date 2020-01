Bay Port High School’s Annual Guy Pageant is coming up. It is a fundraiser for the school’s DECA program and put on by the students. Several of the project coordinators and contestant’s joined Local 5 This Morning to tell us all about the fun.

The Bay Port Guy Pageant is January 22nd at 7 p.m at Bay Port’s Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $5 in advance – or $7 at the door.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor is one of the night’s judges.