SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Port High School and the Howard-Suamico Business Professionals Association hosted their third annual career fair. The event featured more than 60 employers and nearly 2,000 students.

Bay Port High School student Rylie Dickie says attending the career fair helped her get a head start on her career.

“Last year they had this career fair, they’re like ‘Hey are you interested in becoming a firefighter?’ and I always kind of thought about it and I did have some interest in it. They had me grab some application forms and before you know it, I was signing up to be an intern over the summer,” said Dickie.

The Suamico Fire Department has hired eight students from the career fair over the last two years.

Fire Chief Joe Bertler says the students are fulfilling a need by working with the department.

“Since we started recruiting here two years ago, we are a fully staffed department. We’re not looking for volunteers when a lot of departments around the country are looking for more volunteers. We’re fully staffed and we actually have a waiting list to get in our department which is pretty rare across the country,” stated Bertler.

As she prepares for graduation, Dickie says she looks forward to becoming a first responder.

“I plan to continue working through Suamico, staying as a paid-on-call, eventually full time, maybe in a different department but as of right now, Suamico is a great department for me to work for.”

The school will host another career fair in the spring.