Bay Port reports five cases of COVID-19

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Five individuals at Bay Port High School have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a letter sent Bay Port families and staff, the “individuals were determined to have had minimal close contact with other students and staff by our school nurse in consultation with the Brown County Health Department.”

School officials say they worked with the health department to identify, notify, and quarantine those who may have come in close contact with the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Those students and/or staff have already been notified of their potential exposure.

Bay Port will continue to teach students in a hybrid method. These cases of COVID-19 will not affect this, according to school officials.

An Oshkosh elementary school is transitioning to virtual learning due to staff needing to quarantine after a coronavirus exposure.

Many schools in Northeast Wisconsin are adjusting after individuals test positive for COVID-19. Affected schools include Heritage School in De Pere, Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon, Hemlock Creek School in the School District of West De Pere, and the Primary School in the Luxemburg-Casco School District. The Kimberly School District and St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac have also reported positive COVID-19 cases.

