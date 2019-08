BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Parks Department says the Bay Shore Boat Landing Area is closed.

After the strong winds in the area over the weekend, the boat landing received damage to the dock and mooring pier.

Debris is also covering the parking lot, beach, and launch area.

Contractors will be working to make needed repairs to open the landing quickly.

The parks department hopes to reopen the landing Friday, May 24.