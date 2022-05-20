HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at Bay View Middle School have been evacuated after an ‘odor’ was found in the school.

In an email obtained by Local 5, the Howard-Suamico School District has evacuated students and staff from Bay View Middle School. The evacuation was reportedly out of caution as an ‘odor’ was detected.

First responders are on scene to figure out what the issue is.

The email says that students are getting relocated to the Green Bay Community Church on 600 Cardinal Lane.

Families can pick students up at the Green Bay Community Church starting at 1 p.m. Officials ask parents to not get out of the vehicle. The students will be brought to the vehicle.

School officials are working with Lamers regarding transportation for the students who are not getting picked up.

There appears to have been some construction happening at Bay View Middle School. The school tweeted out pictures of the construction.

More updates would reportedly be sent to parents. Local 5 will continue to update this story.