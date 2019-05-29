BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore bike ride

by: Chelly Boutott

The 3RD Annual BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore bike ride is set to take off Saturday.  


The ride is for riders of all ages and abilities.  It is a family friendly event and is non-competitive.

Riders can choose from 100-, 60-, 30- and 15-mile routes through scenic Brown, Kewaunee and Door counties. 

There are rest stops along the way with snacks and beverages. 

After the ride, there is a picnic-style meal near the start/finish line.

Online registration closes Friday, May 31 at midnight. Riders can still register in-person the day of the event, by credit card only.

The ride is Saturday, June 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will start and end at BayCare Clinic’s headquarters at 1035 Kepler Drive in the I-43 Business Park on Green Bay’s far east side.

To sign up or for more information go to www.baycarecentury.bike

