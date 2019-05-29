The 3RD Annual BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore bike ride is set to take off Saturday.



The ride is for riders of all ages and abilities. It is a family friendly event and is non-competitive.

Riders can choose from 100-, 60-, 30- and 15-mile routes through scenic Brown, Kewaunee and Door counties.

There are rest stops along the way with snacks and beverages.

After the ride, there is a picnic-style meal near the start/finish line.

Online registration closes Friday, May 31 at midnight. Riders can still register in-person the day of the event, by credit card only.

The ride is Saturday, June 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will start and end at BayCare Clinic’s headquarters at 1035 Kepler Drive in the I-43 Business Park on Green Bay’s far east side.

To sign up or for more information go to www.baycarecentury.bike