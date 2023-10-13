ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News is committed to bringing balance to every newscast.

At the request of viewers, we highlight grassroots efforts to make life better for our neighbors.

Thursday, Baycare Clinic hosted the annual “Bras of the Bay” auction at the Resch Center.

The event is a way to raise awareness that the law requires insurance companies to cover reconstruction for breast cancer patients.

“I am so glad that we are getting the word out, ” Plastic Surgeon Karri Adamson told Local 5 News. “Not everyone needs to have breast cancer reconstruction surgery. But everyone has that right.”

A portion of the money was raised through a decorated bras contest.

This will go to the group “Ribbon of Hope” which helps families who might struggle with bills in the middle of treatment.

This was the 9th year for “Bras of the Bay.”

Organizers say they have always found support here in northeast Wisconsin.