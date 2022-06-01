GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 4th Annual BayCare Clinic Century Bayshore to Lakeshore bike ride is back after a two-year hiatus.

The annual event raises proceeds for the BayCare Clinic Foundation. The nonprofits help out organizations like Hand-N-Hand of Northeastern Wisconsin and Golden House.

The route gives bikers a scenic route throughout the community. They also provide a variety of routes so anyone can be a part of this annual event. It offers 100, 60, 30, and 15-mile options to participants.

Registration is still available online and in person. You can visit their website for additional information. The event gets underway Saturday, June 4 at 7 a.m.