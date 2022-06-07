STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Door County bridge is going to be closed overnight Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8.

According to a release, drivers should take this detour instead: Green Bay Road, South Madison Avenue, Michigan Street, North 4th Avenue, Jefferson Street, North 18th Avenue, and Egg Harbor Road.

The Bayview Bridge is scheduled to be unavailable from:

6 p.m. on June 7 until 6 a.m. on June 8.

6 p.m. on June 8 until 6 a.m. on June 9.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the closure will be from County U through the bridge during both lengths of time.

Why will the bridge be closed?

WisDOT explains the bridge itself will not be under construction. Instead, it will be closed due to WIS 42/57 getting resurfaced just south of the bridge.

Repairs on the road include:

Concrete pavement repairs.

Mill and overlay of the existing asphalt pavement sections.

Asphalt overlay between Duluth Avenue and the Bayview Bridge.

Staff says the closure will provide a safer environment for crews paving the 1/4 mile of roadway.

The project is scheduled to finish in September of 2022. For more information, click here.