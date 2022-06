STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The closure of a Sturgeon Bay bridge is going to last longer than expected, reports the local police department.

Bayview Bridge was originally supposed to be closed overnight Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8. Now officers say it will need to be closed another night on June 9.

The bridge will be closed at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will open for traffic at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Officers explained the extra day was needed because of inclement weather.