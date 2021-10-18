Bayview Bridge in Sturgeon Bay to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bayview Bridge (WIS 54) will be closed during the daytime on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the bridge will be closed for the annual cleaning of bridge drains and the bascule piers. Bayview Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

Motorists will be able to use the downtown Sturgeon Bay bridges to cross the channel. The bridge will reportedly remain open to marine traffic.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, and Monday through Thursday (Oct. 25 to 28), motorists may see delays from flagging operations on the bridge. The flagging will be at various times throughout the day and will be to repair the bridge stringer.

More information about the project can be viewed on WisDOT’s website.