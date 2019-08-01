‘Bazaar After Dark’ night market invades streets of downtown Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Little Chute’s newest night market ‘Bazaar After Dark’ braced the streets of the downtown area Wednesday.

The event is dedicated to revitalizing business districts in the Fox Valley while bringing together community collaborations of art, music, and food.

The Executive Director of Little Chute Women said that this event gives them the opportunity to showcase their windmill to the public.

“We wanted to provide something for families because its a nice family fun event. And so we opened up our windmill to allow discounts so that we can make it more attractive to the families in the area.” -Harriette Jansen: Executive Director, Little Chute Women

The event also featured over 85 art and food vendors, and a live performance by the Britins.