APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A major scare at Erb Park Pool in the City of Appleton prompted several officers to respond on Thursday.

According to a release, around 4:00 p.m., members of the Appleton Police Department were sent to Erb Park Pool when a worker observed a man carrying a gun.

After arriving, officers quickly detained three juvenile males that appeared to be involved in the incident. After a search, a black handgun-style BB Gun and a black, translucent BB rifle with collapsible stock were confiscated. According to officers, disciplinary action is pending at this time.

Nobody was injured or appeared directly threatened by the group, however, the incident did cause disruption to those at the pool as they were sheltered inside of the pavilion/changing area.

As a result, park staff opted to close down the facility for the remainder of the day.

Orbeez guns, Airsoft guns, and BB guns that use some form of projectiles closely resemble real-life firearms. If these facsimile weapons are mistaken for real firearms, the results can be catastrophic.

Officers are reminding parents to keep incidents like this in mind when purchasing one of the facsimile weapons for their children. These guns pose significant safety concerns as others may not immediately recognize them as BB-style guns.

No further details were provided