(WFRV) – Readers signing up for a book exchange may unknowingly be falling victim to an illegal pyramid scheme, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The BBB announced that book exchanges have been linked to pyramid schemes ending in scammers getting hold of victims’ personal information.

How the scam works

BBB officials said the scam typically works by victims seeing a post or getting a message on a social media platform asking them to take part in a book exchange. Officials noted that the message/post may even come from a trusted friend or a family member.

The message/post will ask the victim to provide their name, email, and the names and contact information of a few friends that could be added to the exchange. After providing their personal information, the victim will be tasked to send a book to a stranger who already signed up. In return, the victim will receive 36 books from people around the globe.

BBB officials stated that while the book exchange may work initially, eventually, new people will stop participating or responding to the messages, resulting in readers never receiving the books they were promised. In addition to being left without a good book to read, victims will have also handed over their personal information – and that of their friends – to a complete stranger.

How to avoid gift exchange scams

In order to best avoid falling victim to one of these pyramid schemes, the BBB is advising readers to do the following:

Before signing up for a book exchange think about it logically and ask yourself: ‘Is it sustainable to give one book and receive 36 in return?’ Too good to be true offers like this are typically signs of a pyramid scheme, according to the BBB.

Never give your name, address, email, or other sensitive information to a stranger.

If you spot a pyramid scheme on social media, report it by clicking “report post” or “report photo.”

Readers can report illegal pyramid schemes to Canadian agencies or to the U.S. Postal Inspection Services.