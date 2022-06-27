GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering up some tips to help stretch your dollar while we all deal with inflation.

“It’s really important for people to have a budget,” said Susan Bach, a spokeswoman for the BBB.

That age-old advice remains especially true today.

“A great place to start is to compare bank and credit card statements from 2021 to this year,” she added.

While you’re checking out those statements, pay close attention to what subscription services you are using. Many times they are things you’re still being billed for but haven’t used in forever.

“This is a really great time to look at those and cancel them,” Bach suggested.

When it comes to the grocery store, you’re already feeling the pinch in multiple ways.

“We’ve noticed that fish and meat prices have seen the highest increases in recent months,” said Bach.

To save some cash, Bach suggests potentially going vegetarian for a few nights.

“It’s also really important to sign up for grocery and fuel rewards,” Bach said. “You can save a great deal of money every week on that alone.”

You might also notice you’re paying the same for some items, but what’s inside might not be. That’s a classic definition of what’s known as “shrinkflation,” when a manufacturer reduces the size of its packaging rather than raising prices.

Bach also says you should keep an eye out for scams, especially with online shopping. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

If you’re in the market for a new car, it’s suggested you hold on to your current one as long as you can. New and used car prices remain high. If you’ve leased your car, and it’s near the end of its lease, Bach suggests buying it outright because that price is from before inflation and is locked in.