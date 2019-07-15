BBB: Robocalls on the rise, what to do if you get one

(WFRV) — There are billions of robocalls made every month and according to the Better Business Bureau, those numbers have been increasing over the last few years.

Local 5’s Madison affiliate, Channel 3000, says the BBB records robocalls have increased because of Internet-based phone systems making it cheaper and easier for scammers to make calls and display fake caller ID information on your phone.

Scams include offers to lower utility bills or credit card rates, vacation packages, or threats from people pretending to by IRS agents. According to Channel 3000, those robocalls are illegal, but there are legal varieties.

Legal calls include recorded messages from candidates running for office, services to remind you of appointments, and charities asking for donations.

If you do get a recorded call trying to sell you something, that should be a red flag according to the BBB, because those calls are illegal.

Here are three things to do if you get one of those calls provided by the BBB:

Hang up: If you answer the phone and a recorded message tries selling you something, hang up. Do not speak or press any buttons to remove yourself from the list. The BBB adds that you should not stay on the line because it will make you seem interested and show the number called is a working number.

Block: Blocking the number that calls you will prevent it from calling you again. This may vary based on the type of phone you have and the service provider, or whether you have a landline or Internet phone service.

Report: The BBB urges you to report unwanted and illegal calls to the FTC by clicking here or at the BBB by clicking here.

For more on robocalls by the BBB, click here.