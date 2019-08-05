BBB warns of hoverboard seller, uses address of Appleton business

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2015 file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver B.J. Daniels rides through a hallway at CenturyLink Field on an electric self-balancing scooter commonly called a “hoverboard,” as he arrives for an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Seattle. Since December 2015, several universities have banned or limited hoverboards on their campuses, saying the two-wheeled, motorized scooters are unsafe. Beyond the risk of falls and collisions, colleges are citing warnings from federal authorities that some of the self-balancing gadgets have caught on fire. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — If you or someone you know is looking to buy a hoverboard, be aware of using hoverboards.com.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says the seller received an F rating due to “poor product quality and unresponsive customer service.” The BBB says this won’t fly with them.

According to the BBB, the company uses a UPS Store in Appleton as an address and has received 29 complaints since February 2018, including 15 just in 2019. Seven complaints have also been received by the BBB.

The company has not offered a response to the BBB regarding those complaints.

Complainants have reported come from 19 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia (4), Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina (2), New York, Ohio (3), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (2), South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington (3), and Wisconsin.

The BBB reports complaints state the company’s hoverboards do not work, the products are expensive to ship back to hoverboards.com, and the company does not respond to customers. Most complainants lost between $150-$200.

One complaint states the charging port began disconnecting within a couple of days after receiving it. After reaching out to customer support, the woman says she received no response. The woman says she mailed the hoverboard back to be fixed but is still awaiting a response from the company.

“In many cases, parents and grandparents purchased these products from Hoverboard.com as a gift for family members who were disappointed that their new hoverboard didn’t work properly,” says Jim Temmer, president/CEO of BBB Serving Wisconsin. “Poor product quality and poor customer service are simply unacceptable.”

The BBB says the company has not responded to their requests to substantiate claims found on the company’s website stating they are the “#1 Awarded Hoverboard for Safety and Reliability” and “largest UL2272 Certified Hoverboard retailer.

To file a BBB complaint against Hoverboards.com, go to www.bbb.org/complaints.

To report a scam, go to www.bbb.org/scamtracker. For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB atwww.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.