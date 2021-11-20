‘Be a Santa to a Senior’: Help wanted to provide elderly in need with basic necessities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holidays are known for being a time to give back to the less fortunate, and this year, a local group is asking for your help in doing just that.

Home Instead announced it is once again renewing its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program in hopes of bringing another season of holiday cheer to area senior citizens who may be overlooked, isolated, or alone during the upcoming holiday season.

“We`ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Angela Shinners general manager of the Green Bay Home Instead office. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

From now until December 12, residents can visit one of two participating locations listed below and look for a “Be a Santa to a Senior” tree on display. Each tree will be decorated from top to bottom with ornaments encompassing a seniors` name and their gift suggestions.

Residents will be able to choose which senior they would like to be a Santa to and then buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

Common gifts collected include necessity items like toiletries, clothing, and blankets. Participating “Be a Santa to a Senior” locations are as follow:

Lighthouse Christian Books, located at 2781 S Oneida Street in Green Bay

Walgreens, located at 700 W. College Avenue in Appleton

Organizers note that all gifts will be delivered to seniors just in time for the holidays. Furthermore, Home Instead says they hope to provide gifts to around 200 local seniors this season.

For more information about the program, visit the Be a Santa to a Senior official website.