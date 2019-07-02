Be advised! New student loan debt scam in circulation

(WFRV) — There’s a new breed of robocalls aimed at scamming student loan borrowers and the Better Business Bureau warns this is a phishing scam.

These scammers cast a very wide net hoping they’ll get somebody to return their phone call ask them for personal information like their social security number or their bank account number in hope of committing some sort of identity theft.

Scammers promise to refinance or offer forgiveness for your student loans but they end up benefiting.

The students pay a large amount of fees up front and instead of paying their loan servicer; they start paying this company.

The company just pockets the money and they don’t pay off any of the loan.

With student loan debt well over 1 trillion dollars those desperate for relief can be easily fooled by a scammer.

So listen to the sage advice “if its too good to be true it probably is “. Also there are websites that people should avoid but one legitimate site is www.studentloans.gov.

You can start the refinance process yourself or you can adjust your account for free and it take very little time.

Or you can contact FISC, which is a part of Goodwill. This organization works with individuals who have student loan debt or just overwhelming debt.

Wondering if a business or offer is an illegal scheme or fraud? Tell the Better Business Bureau through the portal Scam Tracker. You can help investigate and warn others by reporting what you know. Visit their link: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/