RUDOLPH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are searching for a 58-year-old man who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station.

According to a Facebook post, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Eugene K. Schmidt, who is accused of a robbery at the Food Tree convenience store in the Township of Rudolph.

The robbery took place back on February 12, 2023, and Schmidt’s last known location was in Marathon County.

Schmidt stands 6’1″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say that he should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone that see’s him should contact local law enforcement immediately.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement to Schmidt, warning him of further consequences if he does not turn himself in.

“Eugene, we know you will read this because you are scared and hiding from law enforcement. Please turn yourself in to local law enforcement and be an adult by facing your consequences for the dangerous actions you took. By not turning yourself in, it’s likely you will face more criminal charges,” said Lieutenant Scott Goldberg with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Schmidt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 421-8700.

No additional details were provided.