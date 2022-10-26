FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers alumni LeRoy Butler was in Fond du Lac on Wednesday to speak to students about the impacts that bullying can have on mental health.

Hosted at Marian University for students at Woodworth Middle School, the initiative is part of Butler’s campaign to bring people together to discuss the social problems that derive from bullying.

The NFL Hall of Famer was a victim of bullying when he was younger and is now giving back to the community by recounting his story.

LeRoy Butler at Marian University

“Through my story, I explain to the kids what the difference is between bullying and just having fun with each other,” said Butler to Local 5 News.

Butler gives the example of him and his uncle, who is a Chicago Bears fan. The two enjoy bantering with each other, but in the end, it’s all fun and games.

“Negative stuff was never in my brain,” explained the former safety. “My grandmother said that I have a gift, that I can ignore negative things.”

The former Super Bowl champion also wants to emphasize that just because someone is going through something different than normal, that shouldn’t stop them from achieving their goals.

“It could be a kid going through poverty,” stated Butler. “[I] was in special education. The people that can help you are your teachers.”

Butler hopes can take away one powerful message from his story, “Be friends and not enemies.”