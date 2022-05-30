WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, is also a time to honor those who have lost their lives for our country.

It’s also a time when scammers unfortunately try and take advantage of victims in a variety of schemes with a patriotic or military approach.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), in 2021, active-duty military members reported losing significantly more money than military spouses or veterans to scams.

These scams consist of high-priced military loans, veterans’ benefits buyout plans, fake rental properties, misleading car sales, and expensive life insurance policies.

The high-priced military loans are usually advertisements for loans that promise a guarantee, instant approval, or no credit check. These often come with hidden fees and the interest rates skyrocket. The BBB is reminding the community that legitimate lenders will never guarantee a loan before you apply and loans that require an upfront fee are typically scams.

Veterans’ benefits buyout plans usually offer a cash payment in exchange for a disabled veteran’s future benefits or pension payments. The offer usually is only 30% to 40% of what the veteran is entitled to. The BBB says you should do extensive research before signing anything over.

Fake rental properties are a hot commodity for families trying to spend Memorial Day in a different location other than their home. Stolen photos of legitimate rental properties are used, typically in advertisements that promise military discounts and other incentives. The service members will then have to pay a fee by wire transfer for either a security deposit or a key to the property wherein the end, they will receive nothing.

Misleading car sales are similar to fake rental properties in which websites will offer false discounts for military members. Upfront fees will be required by wire transfer and those looking to purchase the vehicles will end up with nothing.

The final scam that the BBB is warning about this Memorial Day is expensive life insurance policies where members are targeted to high pressured sales pitches. The solicitors make false statements regarding the benefits.

Here are a few tips to avoid scams:

Do your own research

Never wire transfer money to anyone you do not know

Protect your computer

Put an Active Duty Alert on your credit reports when deployed

For more information about Memorial Day scams, head over to the Better Business Bureau’s website here.