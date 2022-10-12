(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is using dashcam footage to remind motorists about passing agricultural vehicles.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page reminding drivers about not passing farm tractors in a no-passing zone. In the video, two vehicles were seen passing a farm vehicle.

The trooper then immediately turns the car around to do a traffic stop on the two vehicles. Authorities asked for patience as it is harvest season.

The incident reportedly happened during the week of October 2.

It’s harvest season. PLEASE BE PATIENT ON RURAL ROADS! Large tractors need space to work and travel. Wisconsin State Patrol

A link to the Wisconsin State Legislature was included in the post.