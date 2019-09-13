Be prepared when flooding is a possibility

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) All this rain has kept emergency management officials busy the last 24 hours. As Kris Schuller reports they are watching closely should even more rain fall.

Over the last 48 hours, three to five inches of rain has fallen over Northeast Wisconsin.

“It’s no secret we’ve gotten a lot of rain the last day,” said Lauri Maki.

And Brown County’s interim emergency management director says one to three inches more is possibly ahead.

“People who live in flood-prone areas know they live in flood-prone areas,” said Maki. “All we can do right now is ask people to be prepared.”

Maki says with more rain in the forecast and a swollen East River, public safety personnel are out keeping watch over known trouble spots – those that flooded after all the rain Wednesday and which could quickly have issues again.

“At this point it’s no secret the river is high, it just depends how quickly the rain falls and how much we get,” he said.

Maki says if you live near a flood-prone area be prepared. Make sure your sump pump is working and if water is in your home covering electrical outlets – don’t go in it. Obey all traffic signs and don’t try to drive through standing water.

“If you see standing water in the road turn around, don’t drown. Don’t drive in it. Don’t walk into it. It only takes six to twelve inches to float a car away, so it’s not much,” Maki said.

For now the Emergency Operations Center hasn’t been activated Thursday, but that could quickly change in the night ahead. Bringing in public safety experts to make critical decisions aimed at keeping everyone in the county safe.

“All we can do is ask citizens to prepare and be prepared ourselves for potentially activating the EOC again and trying to manage the situation if we get more rain than expected.

And to sign up to get the latest information from Brown County Emergency Management, just visit their Facebook site.