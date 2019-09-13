LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Be the Light Walk, Picnic for Patriots, and more area events

Local News
(WFRV) — Here are some events happening this weekend in our area:

Saturday, September 14: Bay Beach Walk for Wildlife

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting their 14th annual Walk for Wildlife on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14: Be the Light Walk

Be the Light Walk on Saturday, September 16

The Be the Light Walk will take place in Downtown Green Bay on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 14: Manitowoc/Two Rivers Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Manitowoc/Two Rivers Walk will take place at the YMCA on Maritime Drive with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

Saturday: Picnic for Patriots in De Pere

The Picnic for Patriots will take place from 12-6 p.m. and host live music, picnic-style food, raffle items, games, and activities for all ages to raise funds to further the 4th H.O.O.A.H. mission.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Titletown offering free events ahead of home opener

Titletown will be offering a variety of free events ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sunday, September 15: Bart Starr farewell events

The Green Bay Packers will join the community in saying farewell to Bart Starr this weekend, with many events taking place Sunday before the home opener.

For more area events or to submit your event, visit our Local Events page.

