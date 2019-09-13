Be the Light Walk, Picnic for Patriots, and more area events

(WFRV) — Here are some events happening this weekend in our area:
Saturday, September 14: Bay Beach Walk for Wildlife
The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is hosting their 14th annual Walk for Wildlife on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 14: Be the Light Walk
The Be the Light Walk will take place in Downtown Green Bay on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday, September 14: Manitowoc/Two Rivers Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Manitowoc/Two Rivers Walk will take place at the YMCA on Maritime Drive with registration beginning at 8 a.m.
Saturday: Picnic for Patriots in De Pere
The Picnic for Patriots will take place from 12-6 p.m. and host live music, picnic-style food, raffle items, games, and activities for all ages to raise funds to further the 4th H.O.O.A.H. mission.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Titletown offering free events ahead of home opener
Titletown will be offering a variety of free events ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
Sunday, September 15: Bart Starr farewell events
The Green Bay Packers will join the community in saying farewell to Bart Starr this weekend, with many events taking place Sunday before the home opener.