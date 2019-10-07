Be the Match registry drive held in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — People with blood cancer and other blood diseases may sometimes need to rely on donors as part of their treatment.

On Monday, ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center held a Be the Match registry drive in Appleton to get people signed up to be a marrow donor.

The process is simple – it includes signing up to volunteer as a donor, followed by a simple cheek swab.

That cheek swab tells Be the Match if the donor is a potential match for a patient.

“If that’s the case, we give them a call. We let them know that they’ve been identified as a potential match, and then we work them through a series of steps to make sure that they’re healthy enough and safe to donate. If that’s the case, 80% of our collections now are very similar to donating plasma or platelets. With a one-time donation, you can literally save someone’s life,” says Jessica Klingberg, Community Engagement Specialist.

ThedaCare team members were also given the opportunity to purchase pink hair extensions for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with donations going to the 2019 Making Strides Walk.

