Bear Creek man dies following ATV crash in Outagamie County

DEER CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Bear Creek was ejected from his ATV and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24 around 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to a reported ATV crash in Deer Creek. The crash happened on County Road R and Hickory Road.

After an investigation, it was determined that a 62-year-old man from Bear Creek was driving on County Road F and lost control of the ATV. The ATV overturned and the driver was ejected.

County Road F was closed between Hickory Road and Tamarack Road for close to two hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

