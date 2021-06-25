FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Bear Creek man dies following ATV crash in Outagamie County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEER CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Bear Creek was ejected from his ATV and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24 around 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to a reported ATV crash in Deer Creek. The crash happened on County Road R and Hickory Road.

After an investigation, it was determined that a 62-year-old man from Bear Creek was driving on County Road F and lost control of the ATV. The ATV overturned and the driver was ejected.

County Road F was closed between Hickory Road and Tamarack Road for close to two hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers wrap up offseason tryout camp

Notre Dame returns to state soccer tournament in search of second gold ball

Kaukauna, Marinette punch tickets to state softball tournament

Deer District

David Bakhtiari Chugs Beer

Milwaukee Bucks 4pm Bucks live shot