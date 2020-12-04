Bear permits and turkey hunting authorizations, deadline in less than a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds black bear and wild turkey hunters the 2021 season application deadline is before midnight on Dec. 10, 2020.

The DNR says hunters can purchase applications for permit drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent.

According to a release, harvest numbers from the 2020 black bear season are not finalized yet. Preliminary estimates show that hunters harvested more than 4,100 bears. DNR staff and the Bear Advisory Committee say they are currently determining 2021 harvest quotas.

Due to the high level of interest in this hunt, the DNR says bear hunters must apply for several years before receiving a permit through the drawing process for most bear management zones.

Applicants are reminded of the new bear management zone boundaries, as their usual hunting grounds may change to a new unit start date in 2021. The DNR says there will likely be no significant changes across zones A, B, C and D; however, harvest permit wait times could fluctuate.

The season structure for the 2021 bear hunt is as follows:

Zone C, E and F (dogs not permitted):

8 to Oct. 12 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs

Zone A, B, and D:

8-14 – with the aid of dogs only

– with the aid of dogs only 15 to Oct. 5 – with all legal methods, including bait and dogs

– with all legal methods, including bait and dogs 6-12 – with the aid of bait, with all other methods not using dogs

The DNR reminds the public that Dec. 10 is also the deadline to apply for a spring turkey harvest authorization (previously known as a tag or permit).

Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system, explains DNR staff. Successful applicants will be notified by mail after the drawing results are finalized.

Officials say any harvest authorizations not awarded in the drawing will be available for purchase as bonus harvest authorizations starting March 15, 2021. Bonus harvest authorizations will cost $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents.

To be able to have a valid application, the DNR says all turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license and wild turkey stamp when they acquire their spring turkey harvest authorization. A 2020 spring turkey license is $15 for Wisconsin residents and $60 for non-residents. The 2020 wild turkey stamp is $5.25.

The 2021 spring turkey season is as follows:

Youth Hunt: April 17 – 18

Period A: April 21 – 27

Period B: April 28 – May 4

Period C: May 5 – 11

Period D: May 12 – 17

Period E: May 19 – May 25

Period F: May 26 – June 1

The annual Spring Turkey Youth Hunt, designed for hunters ages 15 and younger, is April 17-18, 2021. Interested youth hunt participants should apply for a spring turkey harvest authorization before the Dec. 10 deadline.

Hunters with disabilities may apply for a harvest authorization outside of the standard spring turkey drawing. Hunters can apply for the Spring Wild Turkey Hunt for People with Disabilities here.

More information regarding bear hunting and turkey hunting in Wisconsin can be found on the DNR website.