GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say a bear seen in a tree on Green Bay’s west side left the tree overnight and all streets closed in relation to the incident have since reopened.

In a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the bear was first spotted at 5:40 a.m. Monday morning near Lore Lane.

As a precaution, police closed parts of Western Avenue, South Oneida Street, Lore Lane, and Maryhill Drive as a way to keep the public safe.

Police say the bear came down from the tree on its own around 11:00 p.m. Monday night and headed south.

It is reported that the bear has not been seen since around midnight and the Green Bay Police Department has since reopened all of the roads involved with this incident.