Posted: Aug 7, 2023 / 01:49 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents on Green Bay’s west side woke up to a surprise on Monday morning after seeing a bear in a tree.

The bear was first spotted shortly before 5:40 a.m. in the area of Lore Lane. The Green Bay Police Department is on the scene working to contain the bear. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are also on the scene.

As public safety is a priority, officers are asking that everyone except the residents who live in the immediate area to avoid Western Avenue, South Oneida Street, Lore Lane, and Maryhill Drive, where barricades are in place.

“We also do not want to cause additional stress on the animal with a large gathering,” said the Green Bay Police Department.

No additional details were provided.

