Bears and Packers rivalry game generates a lot of trash talk, but it’s all in good fun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-There’s never a shortage of trash talking when the Chicago Bears come to town to play the Green Bay Packers.

For two fans, they recently committed to a lifetime of Bears and Packers trash talking. Trent and Liz Duerr were married in Appleton on Saturday. On Sunday, they were at Lambeau to catch the game.

“Nothing better to do than keep the celebration going,” says the new couple.

Trent is a Packers fan and Liz is a Bears fan.

“We’re good sports about it and it makes the rivalry that much better on Sundays because you have that rivalry in your house,” they tell us.

Everywhere you look around Lambeau, there are couples, family members, and friend groups split between wearing Packers and Bears gear. Everybody keeping the rivalry friendly just like Liz and Trent.



“She told me the first rule of trash talking for me is never apologize for it,” says Liz and Trent.

When it comes to what is actually happening on the football season, Bears fans and Packers fans don’t agree on much. Whether it’s which team is going to win the matchup on Sunday, which team was better historically, or whether Walter Payton or Aaron Rodgers is a bigger NFL legend, you’re probably going to get a different answer depending on which team that fan roots for.

Connor Preston (Packers fan) and Alex Reedy (Bears fan) came all the way to Lambeau from Alabama to see their first-ever Packers game. They agree that the rivalry, while intense, is mostly friendly.

