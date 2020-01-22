Beat that cabin fever, head to Winterfest on Broadway in Green Bay this Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) We’re just over a month into the winter season, and if that cabin fever is getting the best of you, be sure to take the whole family out to Winterfest on Broadway this Saturday from 11am-3pm in the Broadway District!

This is an indoor/outdoor event that includes a live art demonstration of a winter sculpture, activity stops and store specials at over 25 Broadway businesses, and a Winter Market.

You can also warm up with delicious soup from six popular Broadway District businesses at the Lyric Room, and then vote on your favorite! Soup Stop punch cards are just $5 and include samples of the soups and a voting ballot.

Chelsea Kocken with On Broadway Inc. stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk more about how this event has grown in popularity, and what it means to have the community rally together to embrace our Wisconsin winter season!

For an activity map of Winterfest including the businesses participating, click here. For more information including the store specials, click here.