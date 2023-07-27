GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With temperatures expected to be in the 90s, along with high levels of humidity, beat the heat without breaking the bank at two Green Bay aquatic centers for Kids’ Free Swim Day.

Officials with the City of Green Bay have announced a makeup day for June’s Kids’ Day scheduled for July 27.

Since the weather was then ideal for last month’s Kids’ Day, kids can swim for free with a paid adult at either Joannes Aquatic Center or Resch Aquatic Center on Thursday and it comes at a perfect time to help beat the heat.

Times and locations for July 27 include: