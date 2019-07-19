Beating the heat when working outdoors

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)

While many Northeast Wisconsinites had the benefit of being indoors during what might be the hottest day of the year, some weren’t as fortunate.

Local 5 spoke with concrete workers who were completing a job outdoors near Lime Kiln Road and Highway 172 at around noon on Friday, to see how they were handling the heat.

“Days like today, just gotta keep a nice pace, don’t try to go to fast,” said concrete finisher Mike Lahay. “Drink a lot of water. Dress right. If we can, we wear shorts, so that’s kinda nice.”

One Green Bay business gave its workers the day off – at least during the day hours – due to the extreme heat.

Beau Gille, owner of Midwest Asphalt Solutions, told Local 5 that once temperatures go past the 80’s, the quality of the work diminishes, and he starts to worry about his employees getting heat exhaustion.

“It’s a little too scary to make it out there right now,” he said Friday morning. “So we just adjust our schedule, and we’ll work either early in the day or later at night, in the cooler parts, and take it as it goes day by day from there.”