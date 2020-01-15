Beating the winter blues by stepping into a new reality at Edge VR Arcade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Avoid the winter blues this season by escaping to another reality.

Edge VR Arcade is helping you do just that by bringing you into virtual reality. From shooters to nostalgic games like Pac-Man, they have got a game for just about everyone.

“It’s like being able to go to all of these different amusement park rides or different experiences without leaving the one space you come into when you’re renting your station,” says Tony Reale, co-owner and director of marketing/sales at Edge VR Arcade.

Virtual reality- or VR as it’s better known as- has been a part of gaming since its inception. Opened in 2018, Edge VR Arcade has been supplying immersive experiences for beginners and everyday gamers.

“The biggest competition to me is your couch at home,” said Reale. “We want to see people out having fun, especially in the winter time when there’s not a lot else to do in Green Bay. Come to us, come checkout some of the other places and support these local businesses because it’s a risk and a challenge when you open up a place like this and we’re really grateful that the community has been supporting it and enjoys being a part of it.”

If VR wasn’t enough, the arcade is currently constructing its own eSports lounge where they plan to host their own tournaments and streams. It’s an atmosphere built by gamers, for gamers.

Edge VR’s eSports expansion is expected to be completed by the summer. For now, they’re open Wednesday through Sunday.

You can find more information online right here or head over to their Facebook page.