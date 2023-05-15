WISCONSIN (WFRV) – It was a weekend to remember for the Wisconsin Lottery after three lucky Wisconsinites took home more than $100,000 through three different games.

On Saturday, May 13, a player won $222,516 or 100% of the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot after purchasing a $10 Platinum Payout ticket from Howard Central BP on Velp Avenue in Green Bay.

Lottery officials say it is the first 100% Fast Play Progressive Jackpot won since the game debuted on April 23.

Following that, a $100,000 All or Nothing ticket matched 11/11 numbers in Waterford. The ticket was reportedly sold at Waterford Junction BP.

After an already impressive Saturday, Mother’s Day proved to be even more special for one lucky winner after a $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was purchased at Hansen’s BP in Fond du Lac.

“Congrats to all the WINers. #WelcomeToWINsconsin,” said the Wisconsin Lottery on its Facebook page.

If you think you can keep the hot streak going, the Powerball Jackpot for Monday has hit triple digits, drawing at $135 million.

