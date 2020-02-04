Beaver Dam bank robbed, police searching for suspect

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Beaver Dam Police say they’re looking for a suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Beaver Dam bank Monday night.

Authorities say they were notified of the robbery just after 6 p.m. at the Chase Bank in the 100 block of North Spring Street.

The suspect was seen wearing dark clothing, a hoodie over his head, sunglasses, and a white-colored mask or bandana. The man approached the bank teller, produced notes, and demanded cash from the cash drawer.

Police say the suspect claimed to be armed, but a weapon was never shown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant of Detectives Terrence Gebhardt at 920-887-4614 ext. 503 or Beaver Dam Police at 920-887-4612.