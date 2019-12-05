Beaver Dam: Christmas light display damaged, destroyed by stolen golf cart

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says about $3000 in damage was done to the Beaver Dam Rotary Club’s light display at Swan Park by stolen golf carts.

According to officials, several of the light displays, trees, and the newly created gingerbread house were damaged or destroyed.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will be working to get the park back in shape in time for the lights to go on starting Thursday.











“Unfortunately, some of the lights will not be able to be repaired, but the light show will go on and we will not let this senseless vandalism ruin our holiday spirit,” the Sheriff’s Office adds. They go on to say they are “very disappointed in these perpetrators and once their identity is made known, they will be held responsible for their actions. This is the third time in as many years that theft or vandalism has occurred to Rotary Lights. If anyone has any information as to the identity of the perpetrators, we encourage them to reach out to the Beaver Dam Police Department.”

The Sheriff’s Office says those interested in donating to help repair the damages are asked to make checks payable to:

City of Beaver Dam – Beaver Dam Rotary Lights

205 S Lincoln St

Beaver Dam, WI 53916