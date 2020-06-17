FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Beaver Dam man critically injures head in motorcycle vs. deer crash

WESTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Beaver Dam man operating a motorcycle sustained critical, life-threatening injuries to his head Tuesday night after colliding with a deer in Dodge County.

Authorities say they received a report of the crash on STH 73 north of CTH G in the Town of Westford at around 11:15 p.m.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reports that the preliminary investigation shows the operator of the motorcycle, the 41-year-old Beaver Dam man, was traveling northbound on STH 73 and was unable to avoid a deer in the roadway.

After colliding with the deer, the operator was thrown from the motorocycle and sustained critical injuries to hid head. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a helmet and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that a 24-year-old man operating a separate motorcycle in the group was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation. This is the fourth motorcycle accident local authorities have responded to in the area just this month.

