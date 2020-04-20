Beaver Dam man found dead after reportedly going fishing in Green Lake County

Live Now
WATCH: Daily White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man is dead after he was last known to have gone fishing on Saturday.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the dispatch center received a request from Beaver Dam Police just after noon on Sunday to assist in locating the man.

A Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle associated with the man at Spring Lake Park in Kingston at around 12:37 p.m. Green Lake County Sheriff says deputies were unable to locate anyone associated with the vehicle and requested assistance from fire departments, water rescue, and EMS.

Rescue units were able to locate the man face down in an area of lake vegetation near his small, overturned skiff.

The victim, identified as Jacob Friede of Beaver Dam, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

