Beaver Dam man sentenced to 18 months prison, extended supervision for repeatedly threatening officers

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) — A Beaver Dam man has been sentenced to prison after repeatedly threatening Beaver Dam Police Officers.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Dale Lengling was sentenced to 18 months in prison with an additional 36 months of supervision.

Lengling pled guilty in September to two counts of Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement Officer and Bail Jumping.

In May, officers were dispatched to a residence on Lake Crest Drive in Beaver Dam for an altercation between two men, one of whom was Lengling.

Officials say neither man wanted anything done, both were released to their roommates and told to avoid each other for the remainder of the night.

About a half-hour later, officers received a report of loud yelling coming from the same residence. Lengling was on his porch yelling to the other man’s apartment.

Following a brief struggle to place handcuffs on Lengling, an officer escorted Lengling to his squad car. While in the back of the squad car, Lengling started bashing his head on the divider and caused a laceration to his forehead.

While at the hospital for those injuries, Lengling made multiple threats to the officer, including “next time I see you I’m popping one in you” and “if you come near me I will drop kick you in the face.”

In June, while on bond for the above incident, officers were dispatched to Lengling’s apartment again as a caller reported a drunk, belligerent man yelling at him.

When approached by officers and questioned about yelling at his neighbors, Lengling advised that he had to “put them in their place.”

Lengling was placed in handcuffs and stated to officers he would get his Milwaukee friends up here to hurt the officers. While en route to the jail, Lengling stated he guaranteed that if he sees the officer on the street, he would injure the officer.

While on bond between the two threat incidents on May 28, Lengling was arrested for consuming alcohol in violation of a court order.

District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, who prosecuted the case, stated, “Lengling is an individual who consumes alcohol daily and becomes belligerent, violent and threatening. He has a history of threats and violence fueled by alcohol to many, many people he has encountered in his life. The police have a hard enough job without having to constantly be looking over their shoulders while wondering if the defendant is going to try to make good on his threats.”