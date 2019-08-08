Beaver Dam man threatens police, sentenced to four years prison

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Beaver Dam man is facing four years in prison after threatening police.

The Dodge County District Attorney says 34-year-old Michael Nelson of Beaver Dam was found guilty in May by a jury for threatening an officer, throwing or discharging bodily fluids on an officer, obstructing an officer, domestic disorderly conduct, and four counts of bail jumping.

Nelson received an additional seven years of supervision following his prison sentence.

Officials say while Nelson was on bond for a pending matter, he had prohibited contact with his fiancée and assaulted her.

Beaver Dam Police say they located Nelson and began placing him under arrest when he became resistive and belligerent. While placing him in the squad car, Nelson reportedly spit on an officer’s face.

After spitting, Nelson continued to be belligerent and made several threats to the arresting officers. Threats reportedly included stating he would find the officer while off duty and assault him.

Nelson also stated all of the officers are “going to get shot up.”