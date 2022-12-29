FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received notification of a voluntary Class I recall.

According to DATCP, Hansen Meat Service in Franksville is issuing the Class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store. This includes products purchased on or before December 27, 2022.

All products were sold in 16-ounce containers carrying a mark of inspection with establishment number 74.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the product may be adulterated.

A Class I recall is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or even death.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. However, anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Rick Kastenson from Hansen Meat Service at 262-835-9510.