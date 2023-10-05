OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh area small business is brewing up something special for a good cause.

Local Five News had our cameras rolling as employees with Bare Bones Brewery began the process of labeling a limited-edition specialty beer called “Amber to #EndALZ.’ The brewery will donate $4.00 for every six-pack they sell to the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s.’

This organization raises money for community education, support groups for those battling Alzheimer’s, and Alzheimer’s research.

“It’s Wisconsin you’re going to drink beer, might as well drink beer for a cause,” said Melissa Lauersdorf.

Lauersdorf was the first customer to pick up a six-pack of the beer on Wednesday afternoon. She said she was picking it up for her parents on her way home from work.

She said her grandma battled the disease so this fundraiser hits close to home for her. She told Local Five News that for the last few years she’s participated in the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ with her family.

“It’s really uplifting because you know you’re not alone,” said Lauersdorf. “There’s always that feeling that there are people out there who are going through it so it’s very inspiring.”

The limited-edition beer features a label with artwork by artists with the Memories in the Making program in Milwaukee. This is a program that provides artistic opportunities and therapy for people in the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Those interested in grabbing some of the beer can pre-order a six-pack or two here. Customers can pick up their orders at Bare Bones Brewery in Oshkosh, Tight Barrel Distillery/Bare Bones Taproom in Menasha, or the Alzheimer’s Association office in Green Bay. Starting later this month, several Festival Foods locations in Northeast Wisconsin will also carry the beer.

“We’ve always been part of giving back to the community and different organizations,” said Dan Dringoli who is the owner of Bare Bones Brewery. “It’s a great feeling that’s why we keep on doing it.”

Dringoli said a friend connected him with the people at the Alzheimer’s Association chapter in Green Bay. Somebody had suggested selling a limited-edition beer and he said he loved the idea.

He said they have done a bunch of fundraisers throughout the years so it made a lot of sense to do something for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“If you’re going to buy a beer why not try to help someone out,” said Dringoli.

‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ happens in cities across the country. Organizers have scheduled the one in the Fox Cities for this Sunday at 9:40 a.m. at Fox Cities Stadium.

“I think it’s vital for people who are dealing with the disease or have a loved one that is battling the disease to have an event like this for them to come together and feel the support of the others,” said ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s director Cari Josephson.

The organization is hosting an event to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s disease at a UW Green Bay volleyball game on Oct. 27. For more information about this event, click here.

“It’s a terrible thing to watch a loved one go through so I think it’s (events like this) vital, so we just want to do whatever we can to make sure it doesn’t happen to more people in the future,” said Josephson.